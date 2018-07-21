Anniversary Games: Libby Clegg wins T11 200m after two weeks with new guide

Clegg is a four-time Paralympic medallist including doing the sprint double at the Rio Games in 2016

Muller Anniversary Games Venue: London Stadium Date: 21-22 July

Double Paralympic champion Libby Clegg and her new guide Tom Somers claimed an impressive victory in their first race together at the Anniversary Games.

Somers, a former GB youth international, stepped into the role a fortnight ago after an injury to Clegg's guide Chris Clarke.

"I was thrown in at the deep end - it's something completely different to what I am used to," Somers told BBC Sport.

"It's been tough but every session it's getting better and better."

The pair clocked 25.29 seconds to win the T11 200m, finishing three seconds clear of Spain's Lia Quintana Beel.

Clegg, 28, did the sprint double at Rio 2016 but missed last year's World Championships because of injury.

Her and Somers will compete at next month's World Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin and Clegg is pleased with the way their partnership is developing.

"Tom has done a fantastic job," she added.

"I've had a few niggly injuries that set me back over the last while so to come out here and run a good time, I couldn't ask for anything more."

Elsewhere, Britain's Richard Whitehead was narrowly beaten by South African teenage star Ntando Mahlangu in the men's T61 race.

Mahlangu, 16, who took silver behind Whitehead at the last Paralympics and at the Worlds, surged home to win in 23.56 seconds.

Both men previously competed against each other in the T42 class before changes in the classification system in January.

Britain's Stef Reid repeated her T44 long jump win from last year's Worlds, but was pushed all the way by Marie-Amelie Le Fur.

Reid produced a 5.55m jump on her fourth attempt to surpass her French rival by a single centimetre.