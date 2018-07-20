BBC Sport - Wheelchair tennis: Watch 'extraordinary' 38-shot rally at British Open
Watch 'extraordinary' 38-shot rally at British Open
- From the section Disability Sport
Watch an epic 38-shot rally during Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda's victory against GB pair Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewitt in the the wheelchair doubles semi-finals at the British Open in Nottingham.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired