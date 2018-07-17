BBC Sport - ParalympicsGB: Aaron Phipps begins road to wheelchair rugby return for Tokyo 2020

Phipps begins wheelchair rugby comeback

GB wheelchair rugby player Aaron Phipps has come out of retirement in an attempt to make his second Paralympic Games.

The 35-year-old, who helped ParalympicsGB to fifth place at London 2012, says the decision to return was tough, but came at the right time.

Having left the sport five-and-a-half years ago, Phipps drew motivation for his comeback from his two daughters, stating how special it would be to enjoy a Paralympics alongside them.

