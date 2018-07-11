World Para-athletics European Championships: Cockroft leads 52-strong GB squad

Cockroft - pictured winning the T34 100m world title in London last year - won double gold at the 2014 European Championships

Five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft will lead a 52-strong British squad at next month's World Para-athletics European Championships.

The 25-year-old - twice a European champion - is one of seven gold medallists from last year's World Championships in London to be included.

She is joined by Hollie Arnold, Olivia Breen, Aled Davies, Sophie Hahn, Stef Reid and Richard Whitehead.

The championships take place in Berlin, Germany, from 20-26 August.

Eighteen of the athletes selected won medals at the last European Championships in Italy two years ago, where the team's medal haul of 56 was a GB record at the event.

Meanwhile, 17 of the athletes selected will make their major senior international debuts for Britain, while T47 sprinter Sally Brown earns her first GB vest since the London 2012 Paralympics.

