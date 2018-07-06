Watch wheelchair basketball on the BBC

Terry Bywater is GB's veteran player, having won a bronze medal in both the 2004 and 2016 Paralympic tournaments

Continental Clash Venue: English Institute of Sport, Sheffield Dates: 2-6 July Coverage: Friday 6 July 19:25-21:30 BBC Sport Online, BBC Sport app and Connected TV: England v Canada (Men)

Sheffield has been hosting the Continental Challenge wheelchair basketball tournament this week and the deciding game in the men's tournament - Great Britain v Canada - will be available to watch live on the BBC.

GB comfortably beat Spain 75-40 in their previous game with George Bates scoring 19 points in less than 17 minutes on the court.

The men's tournament is being played on a round-robin format among the six teams, with no semi-finals or final.

Canada set up the winner-takes-all clash with GB with a 10-point win over Japan in their penultimate game. If Canada beat GB, they win on head-to-head records.

Both GB teams are using the tournament as preparation for the World Championships, which are being held in Hamburg in August.

GB men's previous results: v Poland 75-68, v Japan 73-52, v Netherlands 63-55, v Spain 75-40

Standings P W L PTS GD GREAT BRITAIN 4 4 0 8 +71 Canada 4 3 1 7 +4 Spain 4 2 2 6 -29 Netherlands 4 2 2 6 +16 Japan 4 1 3 5 -36 Poland 4 0 4 4 -26

The men have not won a World Championship medal since 2002 but they took silver in the Rio Olympics two years ago.

Great Britain's men's team have historically been one of the main forces in wheelchair basketball, having been regular medallists in the Paralympics and World and European Championships.

The GB women's team finished in fourth place in Sheffield after losing their semi-final to Germany and the bronze medal match 66-47 to Canada. The Netherlands were the overall winners, beating Germany in the final.

The women have never won a medal in the World Championships but they came close to matching the men in Rio, missing out on Olympic bronze in a play-off with the Netherlands.

Player Classification Wheelchair basketball players are classified (1.0-5.0) on the basis of their functional ability, with 1.0 being the greatest impairment. A team must have players to a value of at least 14.0 on court at all times.

"I'd like to think we can go one better at least than Rio," said co-captain Sophie Carragill. "I'm not afraid to say that I'd love to go for gold.

"But we're also realistic so I'd say let's just get to the semi-finals and then we'll take it from there."

The women's squad is now based in Sheffield full-time, which team-mate Maddie Thompson describes as "amazing for the team".

She added: "It just brings us on as a collective group - It allows us to train daily and get to know each other," said Thompson, who missed Rio because she was having a baby.

GB Women's results: v Japan 60-44, v Netherlands 42-51, v Germany 54-37, Canada 55-49

Standings P W L PTS GD Netherlands 4 4 0 8 +69 GREAT BRITAIN 4 3 1 7 +30 Germany 4 2 2 6 -23 Canada 4 1 3 5 -11 Japan 4 0 4 0 -65

Semi-finals: Netherlands 66-44 Canada; Great Britain 52-61 Germany; Bronze medal: Canada 66-47 Great Britain; Final: Netherlands 64-57 Germany

Full results available on the tournament website