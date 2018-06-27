BBC Sport - Paralympian Hynd considered quitting swimming after reclassification

Paralympian Hynd considered quitting swimming

Triple Paralympic champion Ollie Hynd said he was in a "low place" and considered his future in swimming after being reclassified.

New International Paralympic Committee (IPC) rules introduced this year have meant the 23-year-old was competing against rivals with less severe impairments.

But he successfully appealed against the ruling earlier this month and will now be reassessed.

