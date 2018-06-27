Paralympic swimming champion Matt Wylie retires

Wylie first competed for Great Britain at the 2014 European Championships

Paralympic swimming champion Matt Wylie has retired from the sport, saying his passion has been "drained" after he was reclassified earlier this year.

The 21-year-old won S9 50m freestyle gold at Rio 2016.

But he was moved in March from the S9 category to S10 where he would compete against less-impaired rivals.

"The process of going through a change in classification has drained me of my passion for the sport that I held so close to me," he said.

"The reclassification has seen me move from an event where I have podium aspirations to one where I am unlikely to make the top eight.

"I feel I cannot compete to the high standard I put upon myself. I understand the importance of robust classification but in this instance it has gone against me."

Wylie has cerebral palsy and also was diagnosed with a large bone tumour in his left thigh bone as a child which resulted in a number of operations.

He competed at the recent British Para-swimming International Meet in Sheffield but missed the S10 qualifying standards for selection for August's European Championships in Dublin.

"The decision to retire has been something I have thought long and hard about over the last few weeks," he added.

"This is something I have discussed at length with my coach, Danny Thompson, who has supported me through this process."

"Swimming has provided me with hundreds of opportunities that I will be eternally grateful for.

"Representing my country at the Rio Paralympics will be a memory I keep close to my heart forever and becoming Paralympic champion is something I had dreamed about since I was 11 years old, watching the Paralympics in Beijing at home.

"For me achieving this goal has been the greatest achievement in my life to date."

Meanwhile, Wylie's Great Britain team-mate Ollie Hynd has won an appeal against the process of his re-classification.

The three-time Paralympic champion was moved from the S8 to the S9 category in March but will now go through another classification review ahead of the European Championships.