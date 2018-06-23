Queen's Club: Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett lose Fever-Tree Championships singles semis

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid
Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won silver medals in the doubles at the 2016 Rio Parlympics

Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett both lost their singles semi-final matches in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

France's Stephane Houdet triumphed 4-6 6-4 6-2 against 26-year-old Scot Reid.

Top seed Hewett, 20, of England was beaten 6-3 6-3 by Sweden's Stefan Olsson - the Wimbledon champion.

However, Reid and Hewett subsequently combined to beat Daniel Caverzaschi and Olsson 6-1 6-1 in the second of their round-robin doubles matches.

World number two Hewett and Reid are now 1-1 after their two doubles matches, with the last match on Sunday.

Wheelchair singles and doubles tournaments are being held for the first time at the pre-Wimbledon event.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired