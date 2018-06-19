BBC Sport - Powerchair proving popular: Can Scotland reach 2021 World Cup?

Can Scotland reach Powerchair World Cup?

Powerchair is motorised wheelchair football and it's a growing sport in Scotland. A national team is now being put together, with a view to World Cup qualification in 2021.

BBC Scotland's Jonathan Sutherland joined a training session with Clyde Powerchair to see if he has what it takes.

