Hannah Moore paid £5,000 to have her leg amputated after an operation on an ingrown toenail left her with complex regional pain syndrome - a neurological condition rated by scientists to be the most painful thing a person can experience.
Just two years later, she has been crowned European Para-triathlon champion. She explains why having her leg amputated was the best decision she ever made.
