Para-canoe European Championships: Britain top leaderboard with four gold medals

Jeanette Chippington (centre) retained her title after Ukranian Maryna Mazhula was disqualified

Britain finished top of the table at the Para-canoe European Championships in Belgrade after winning four gold medals, three silver and one bronze.

Emma Wiggs became double European Champion, winning the women's KL2 and the Va'a VL2 titles.

Jeanette Chippington retained her title in the women's KL1 after Ukraine's Maryna Mazhula was disqualified for illegal adaptations to her boat.

In the men's KL2, Nick Beighton won silver behind Austria's Markus Swoboda.

Sunday's medal haul added to the four that British competitors earned on the previous day, taking their total to eight for the competition.

"Wow what a surprise. I was really pleased with my time and what I thought was silver position, although I was speaking to Griff my coach saying great result, however I am no longer European Champion," said Chippington.

"But I arrived at the podium to be told the Ukraine had been given a DQ."

Wiggs, who claimed her fifth European Championship title and seventh European medal, edged out fellow Briton Charlotte Henshaw in the KL2 event.