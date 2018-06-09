Para-archery European Cup: Jo Frith beats Great Britain team-mate Victoria Rumary to win gold
Great Britain's Jo Frith beat compatriot Victoria Rumary to win gold at the Para-archery European Cup in Sardinia.
The 56-year-old won 133-127 as Rumary took the silver medal, while Spain's Liliana Oliveros defeated Asia Pellizzari 122-118 for bronze.
Frith and Rumary won the women's team bronze with Jodie Grinham on Friday.
Frith also won mixed team bronze alongside Martyn Saych in a successful week for the Briton.