Para-archery European Cup: Jo Frith beats Great Britain team-mate Victoria Rumary to win gold

Jo Frith
Frith first became a member of Great Britain's archery team in 2014 after being inspired to take up the sport as a volunteer at the 2012 Olympics in London

Great Britain's Jo Frith beat compatriot Victoria Rumary to win gold at the Para-archery European Cup in Sardinia.

The 56-year-old won 133-127 as Rumary took the silver medal, while Spain's Liliana Oliveros defeated Asia Pellizzari 122-118 for bronze.

Frith and Rumary won the women's team bronze with Jodie Grinham on Friday.

Frith also won mixed team bronze alongside Martyn Saych in a successful week for the Briton.

