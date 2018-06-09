Para-Canoe European Championships: Great Britain win four medals on day one

Emma Wiggs now has four European Para-canoe titles

Emma Wiggs won her fourth European Para-canoe title as British competitors secured four medals on the first day of this year's event in Belgrade, Serbia.

Wiggs, 37, continued her successful start to 2018 by claiming gold in the women's VL2, ahead of team-mate Jeanette Chippington.

David Phillipson won the men's VL3, while fellow Briton Jack Eyers took bronze.

Wiggs claimed two golds in the Sprint World Cup event in Hungary in May.

And she won the European title in a time of 57.903 seconds, more than seven seconds faster than last year's winner.

"The heat out here is quite debilitating and just trying to train through and not really tapering for the Euros has made it quite tiring," she said.

"I felt I hadn't quite nailed the last part of the race but looking at the time I obviously did so I am really pleased."

Chippington said: "I am really pleased with my race and to come away from the Europeans with a silver I am really chuffed."

Paralympic bronze medallist Nick Beighton joined Phillipson in Sunday's KL2 A final, while Robert Oliver and Jonny Young progressed to the KL3 A final.

Elsewhere Chloe Bracewell finished seventh in her first European C1 500m A final, and Katie Reid qualified for the C1 200m A final.