French Open 2018: Gordon Reid loses in singles and doubles semi-finals

French Open 2018 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June

Britain's Gordon Reid missed out on a place in both the French Open wheelchair singles and doubles finals.

The Scot, 26, lost 6-2 6-0 in 53 minutes to six-time winner Shingo Kunieda of Japan in the last four of the singles event at Roland Garros.

Kunieda will play Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez in the singles final.

Reid and English doubles partner Alfie Hewett were beaten 6-4 6-4 in their last-four tie by France's Frederic Cattaneo and Stefan Olsson of Sweden.