French Open 2018: Gordon Reid beats Alfie Hewett in wheelchair quarter-finals

Alfie Hewett
Alfie Hewett became the first British player to win a French Open wheelchair singles title last year
French Open 2018
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.

Gordon Reid beat defending champion and world number one Alfie Hewett 6-4 6-4 in an all-British quarter-final of the wheelchair singles at the French Open.

Scotland's Reid will play Shingo Kunieda of Japan in the semi-finals at Roland Garros on Friday.

It was the first time the doubles partners had been drawn together in the opening round of a Grand Slam.

Englishman Hewett last year became the first British player to win a French Open wheelchair singles title.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired