French Open 2018: Gordon Reid beats Alfie Hewett in wheelchair quarter-finals
-
- From the section Disability Sport
|French Open 2018
|Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 27 May-10 June
|Coverage: Daily live radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app.
Gordon Reid beat defending champion and world number one Alfie Hewett 6-4 6-4 in an all-British quarter-final of the wheelchair singles at the French Open.
Scotland's Reid will play Shingo Kunieda of Japan in the semi-finals at Roland Garros on Friday.
It was the first time the doubles partners had been drawn together in the opening round of a Grand Slam.
Englishman Hewett last year became the first British player to win a French Open wheelchair singles title.