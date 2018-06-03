World Team Cup: GB men's wheelchair tennis players lose to Japan in final

From the section

Reid, 26, won the Australian Open and Wimbledon singles titles in 2016

Great Britain men's team suffered a 2-0 defeat in the wheelchair tennis World Team Cup final in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Former Wimbledon champion Gordon Reid lost the opening match to Takashi Sanada 2-6 6-3 7-5 before French Open champion Alfie Hewett went down 6-2 6-3 to Shingo Kunieda.

In the women's event, Britain won bronze with a 2-0 success over France.

Louise Hunt and Lucy Shuker won their matches to seal victory.