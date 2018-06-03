World Team Cup: GB men's wheelchair tennis players lose to Japan in final

Gordon Reid
Reid, 26, won the Australian Open and Wimbledon singles titles in 2016

Great Britain men's team suffered a 2-0 defeat in the wheelchair tennis World Team Cup final in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Former Wimbledon champion Gordon Reid lost the opening match to Takashi Sanada 2-6 6-3 7-5 before French Open champion Alfie Hewett went down 6-2 6-3 to Shingo Kunieda.

In the women's event, Britain won bronze with a 2-0 success over France.

Louise Hunt and Lucy Shuker won their matches to seal victory.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots jumping high on the Relay course

Rugbytots East Herts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired