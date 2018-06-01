Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth comes third in international meet

From the section

Bethany Firth won three gold medals at the Rio Olympic Games

Bethany Firth has finished third in the 200m Individual Medley final at the Para-Swimming International meet in Sheffield.

The Northern Ireland swimmer touched in first place but was up against swimmers of differing disability categories.

On the staggered points system she finished behind Fotimakhon Amilova (SM13) and Bianka Pap (SM10).

Her time of 2:25:43 was inside the qualifying standard for the GB team for the European Championships.

Four-time British Paralympic champion Firth holds three world records and won three gold medals in the Rio Olympic Games.