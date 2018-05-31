British Para-swimmers Alice Tai and Maisie Summers-Newton set world records

Alice Tai made her Paralympic debut in Rio where she won individual bronze and relay gold

British Para-swimming International Meet Date: 31 May-3 June Time: Heats from 09:30 BST, finals from 17:00 BST Venue: Ponds Forge, Sheffield Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website, connected TV and BBC Sport app

British pair Maisie Summers-Newton and Alice Tai set new world records on the first day of the British Para-swimming International Meet in Sheffield.

Summers-Newton, 15, improved the SB6 100m breaststroke mark by more than a second.

Tai, 19, who was moved before the competition from S9 to the S8 category for more-impaired swimmers, starred in the 100m freestyle.

Her time of one minute 03.66 seconds beat the old record by 0.85secs.

The pair were among seven GB swimmers who set qualification standards for August's World Para-swimming European Championships in Dublin.

However, Ellie Simmonds, who is making her return to competition after a year out, did not achieve the standard in her breaststroke event.

She has another chance in Friday's 200m individual medley - the event in which she is Paralympic champion.

Summers-Newton came close to breaking the world record of 1:34.95, set by Australian Tiffany Thomas-Kane, last summer.

The Northampton swimmer had been selected for last year's World Championships but it was postponed because of the earthquake which hit Mexico City in September and the GB team did not attend the rescheduled event.

Tai, who won gold and silver at April's Commonwealth Games in Australia, was born with talipes (club foot) leading to restricted movement in her ankles and competed in the S10 category at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

She was reclassified last year to the S9 category but International Paralympic Committee regulations require all swimmers to go through a new classification process again in 2018.

Another athlete who had her category changed, Tully Kearney, achieved the qualification standard for Dublin and set a new British record in the S5 100m freestyle.

The 21-year-old, who won four golds in the S9 category at the 2015 World Championship has cerebral palsy and dystonia, a degenerative neurological condition which has reduced her movement and mobility.