Paratriathlon World Cup: Great Britain's Jade Jones-Hall and Joe Townsend
- From the section Disability Sport
Great Britain's Jade Jones-Hall and Joe Townsend both won gold at the Paratriathlon World Cup at Eton Dorney.
Athletes completed a 750m open-water swim, a 19.7km hand-bike course and a 5km run segment on race wheelchairs at the event, just outside Windsor.
Townsend took the men's title and Jones-Hall the women's gold, as they did at the Commonwealth Games in April when Para-triathlon made its debut.
Jones-Hall also won Commonwealth bronze in the T54 marathon at the Games.