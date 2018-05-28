Paratriathlon World Cup: Great Britain's Jade Jones-Hall and Joe Townsend

Jade Jones-Hall
Jade Jones-Hall also won a bronze medal in the women's para-sport 1500m - T54 race at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Great Britain's Jade Jones-Hall and Joe Townsend both won gold at the Paratriathlon World Cup at Eton Dorney.

Athletes completed a 750m open-water swim, a 19.7km hand-bike course and a 5km run segment on race wheelchairs at the event, just outside Windsor.

Townsend took the men's title and Jones-Hall the women's gold, as they did at the Commonwealth Games in April when Para-triathlon made its debut.

Jones-Hall also won Commonwealth bronze in the T54 marathon at the Games.

