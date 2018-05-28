Britain's Louise Sugden wins European Para-powerlifting gold

Louise Sugden competed for Great Britain in wheelchair basketball at the 2008 and 2012 Paralympics

Britain's Louise Sugden claimed gold at the World Para-powerlifting European Championships.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sugden won the -86kg event in France with a lift of 108kg.

It was also enough for Sugden to claim a bronze medal in the open event.

Competitors from outside Europe are in action at the championships which means two sets of medals are awarded - one to the top three powerlifters overall and the other to the top three Europeans.

Sugden beat Spain's Maria Alcoba (95g) and Azerbaijan's Aytan Baghirova (85kg) to claim the European title.

But Mexico's Catalina Diaz Vilchis (115kg) and Brazil's Tayana Medeiros (109kg) won the medals in the open event.