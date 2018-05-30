BBC Sport - Ellie Simmonds: Paralympic champion 'hated swimming but found love for it again'
I hated everything about swimming - Simmonds
- From the section Disability Sport
Five-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds tells BBC Sport how she "hated swimming" and took time out of the sport to rediscover her love for it.
READ MORE: I hated swimming - Ellie Simmonds
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired