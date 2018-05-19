Paracanoe World Cup: Emma Wiggs beats GB team-mate Charlotte Henshaw to claim second gold

Charlotte Henshaw (left) and Emma Wiggs (centre) became the first GB paddlers to break the 50-second barrier

Great Britain's Emma Wiggs won her second gold of the Paracanoe Sprint World Cup event in Hungary on Saturday.

After beating team-mate Jeanette Chippington to win the VL2 event on Friday, Wiggs crossed ahead of another of her team-mates, Charlotte Henshaw, in the women's KL2 200m final.

Chippington claimed a bronze in the women's KL1 200m final, as did David Phillipson in the men's VL3 200m.

That meant GB finished the event with a total of six medals.

Both Wiggs and Henshaw set personal best times, Wiggs winning in 48.42 seconds with Henshaw on 49.12 secs.

"I'm super proud of the way we both dealt with a big wind and waves," said Wiggs.

"I hope and think we can push each other all the way onto that plane to Tokyo [2020 Paralympics]."