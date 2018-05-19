Japan Open: Gordon Reid wins men's singles wheelchair tennis title

Gordon Reid leaves Asia with three titles in three events, having also won the Japan Open doubles and Korea Open singles

Britain's Gordon Reid has won the Japan Open men's singles wheelchair tennis title for the second year running.

The Rio 2016 Paralympic champion defeated Japanese world number three Shingo Kunieda 6-4 4-6 6-1 in Iizuka.

World number five Reid, 26, ends the tournament as singles and doubles champion after his triumph with fellow Briton Alfie Hewett on Friday.

"Taking the title is the perfect end to this tour for me," said the Scot, who won the Korea Open last week.

"I'm looking forward to taking this confidence into the rest of the tournaments over the summer."