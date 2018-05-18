Para-canoe World Cup: Emma Wiggs beat Jeanette Chippington to gold

Wiggs won gold in Rio where Para-canoeing made its Games debut

Britain's Emma Wiggs beat team-mate Jeanette Chippington to gold at the Para-canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary.

The win came in the VL2 event where paddlers compete with a single-bladed paddle in the Va'a boat, which features an outrigger.

The discipline has been added to the Paralympic programme for Tokyo 2020.

Wiggs made a strong start and built up a half-length lead over her team-mate, crossing the line in 59.366 seconds with Chippington 2.226 secs behind.

Both women won gold in kayak events at the Rio Paralympics - Wiggs in the KL2 category and Chippington in the KL1.

However, in the Va'a category, only the VL2 boat is on the programme for Tokyo, meaning Chippington must race against less-impaired athletes in that event.

Wiggs and Chippington will be back in action again in their respective Kayak finals on Saturday.

In the day's other finals, Rob Oliver and Jonny Young were fourth and fifth respectively in the KL3 final while there were sixth-placed finishes for Ian Marsden (KL1) and Nick Beighton (KL2).