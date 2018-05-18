Japan Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win men's doubles title

From the section

Reid and Hewett will represent GB at the World Team Cup in the Netherlands later this month

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won the men's doubles at the Japan Open wheelchair tennis tournament.

The top-seeded pair defeated Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda of Japan 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

Reid will play again in Saturday's men's singles final against Kunieda after beating Hewett in the last four.

Britain's Lucy Shuker and Dutch partner Aniek van Koot lost 1-6 6-2 6-2 in the women's doubles final to Yui Kamiji of Japan and Italy's Giulia Capocci.

Reid versus Kunieda will be a repeat of the 2015 final, which the Japanese player won.