Lucy Shuker and Gordon Reid land titles at Korea Open

Lucy Shuker was left paralysed after a motorbike accident in 2001

British wheelchair tennis players Gordon Reid and Lucy Shuker warmed up for next week's Japan Open with singles titles at the Korea Open.

Scotland's Reid, the world number five, defeated world number eight Takashi Sanada of Japan without losing a game.

Shuker had a tougher time in the women's final against her doubles partner Giulia Capocci of Italy.

The pair had won the doubles title but it was Shuker who won the singles final 6-2 3-6 6-3.

"It's been a really good week," said Shuker, who has now won back-to-back singles and doubles titles after triumphing in both events at last month's Israel Open.

"I have been working on a few things with my coach Luke Mulvihill and it's really good to put those things into practice and come away with some good results and the titles."

The Japan Open is a Super Series event, the highest tier outside of the Grand Slams.

Meanwhile, Reid and Shuker have both been named on a 13-strong British team for the World Team Cup which starts on 28 May in the Netherlands.

Reid will line up with Alfie Hewett and Dermot Bailey in the men's event while Shuker, Louise Hunt and Lauren Jones make up the women's team.

Andy Lapthorne, Antony Cotterill and James Shaw will compete in the quad event with juniors Ben Bartram, Abbie Breakwell, Alex Chaston and Dahnon Ward completing the GB team.