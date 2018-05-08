World Shooting Para-sport: Matt Skelhon wins silver for GB's first medal

Matt Skelhon was a gold medallist at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics

Matt Skelhon won Britain's first medal at the World Shooting Para-sport Championships in South Korea with silver in the R3 10m air rifle prone final.

The three-time Paralympic medallist battled with Rio champion Veronika Vadovicova of Slovakia.

Skelhon had led by 0.1 going into the penultimate elimination round.

But the Slovakian overhauled him to secure victory with a score of 255.0 compared to Skelhon's 254.3.

Skelhon, who won gold on his Paralympic debut in Beijing in 2008 and was fifth in Monday's R6 50m rifle prone event, had qualified in third place for the final.

However, compatriot Lorraine Lambert missed out on a place in the eight-person medal decider after she finished in 20th.

The competition continues until Friday.