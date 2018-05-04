Para-cycling Road World Cup: Crystal Lane-Wright and Lora Fachie win time trial golds

Lane-Wright has competed at two Paralympic Games

Crystal Lane-Wright won Britain's first gold on day two of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Belgium.

The 32-year-old claimed victory in the women's C5 time trial by 18.13 seconds from Poland's Anna Harkowska.

Katie Toft, riding as an independent, won C1 gold, while Lora Fachie won tandem gold with pilot Corinne Hall.

There were silvers for Will Bjergfelt (men's C5), Para-triathlete George Peasgood (C4) and Ben Watson (C3), as well as tandem silver for Steve Bate.

Megan Giglia won bronze in the C3 women's category.

Lane-Wright's gold follows her individual pursuit gold at the Track World Championships in Brazil in March.

Toft, who was also victorious in Brazil on her major international championship debut, finished well clear of Australia's Kaitlyn Schurmann, the only other rider in Friday's race.

World champion and two-time Paralympic medallist Fachie clinched the win in the women's B time trial by 33.16 seconds from Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy, while Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby missed out on gold in the men's event by 1.43 seconds.

Bjergfelt was unable to get the better of Brazil's double Rio medallist Lauro Cesar Mouro Chaman, finishing 49.85 seconds slower than the double Rio medallist.

Peasgood, who is preparing for the ITU Paratriathlon World Cup in Eton Dorney later this month and is riding independently in Belgium, put in a storming display to finish 42.48 seconds behind Rio silver medallist Kyle Bridgwood of Australia.

It comes a fortnight after the 22-year-old suffered concussion when he was knocked off his bike on his way to a training session.