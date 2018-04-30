Para-cycling Road World Cup: Five track world champions included in GB team

Steve Bate and his pilot Adam Duggleby won individual pursuit gold at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil

Great Britain have included five track world champions in their team for this week's Para-Cycling Road World Cup.

Steve Bate, Lora Fachie, Megan Giglia, Crystal Lane-Wright and Louis Rolfe are in the 14-strong team for the inaugural event in Ostend, Belgium from 3-6 May.

Last year's world time trial silver medallist Ben Watson is also included.

Mel Nicholls, who achieved her personal best in the wheelchair race at the London Marathon last weekend, has also travelled with the team.

Jon Pett, British Cycling's head of Para-cycling, said: "Looking ahead to the first round of the World Cup this week, there's a lot of potential across the squad to perform well in Ostend, as we aim to transfer the form from the track to the road.

"In addition to the riders who will represent the Great Britain team in Ostend, there will also be a contingent of British riders contesting the event, and we will be watching with interest to see how they get on against some tough international competition."

GB team for World Cup

Women: Lora Fachie (piloted by Corrine Hall), Megan Giglia, Mel Nicholls, Liz Saul, Crystal Lane-Wright.

Men: Steve Bate (piloted by Adam Duggleby), Will Bjergfelt, Craig Collis-McCann, Simon Price, Louis Rolfe, David Smith, Ben Watson.