London Marathon 2018: David Weir wins eighth London Marathon men's wheelchair title

Britain's David Weir won his eighth London Marathon men's wheelchair title in a thrilling sprint finish.

The six-time Paralympic gold medallist won in one hour 31.15 minutes with Switzerland's Marcel Hug second and American Daniel Romanchuk third.

Weir already held the record for most London Marathon wheelchair titles after winning for a seventh time in 2017.

Australian Madison de Rozario won a surprise first title in the women's wheelchair race.

The win for De Rozario comes just a week after she won the T54 Commonwealth Games title on the Gold Coast last Sunday.

Weir was competing in his 19th London Marathon and has now won two more titles than former record holder Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who won six titles in the women's race.

Weir retired from track racing last year - after falling out with British Athletics after Rio 2016 - but still competes on the road.

He was part of the leading group for all of the 26.2 mile race before sprinting away from two-time champion Hug and Romanchuk on The Mall for victory.

'He smashed over the line, he was going so fast' - analysis

by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, 11-time Paralympic champion:

That sprint finish by David Weir was so perfectly timed.

As they came round the bend it didn't look like he would have that kick, but as he sees the finish line he has that final burst.

He was going so fast at the end they didn't even manage to let go of the tape, his helmet smashed through it.