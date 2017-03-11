World Wheelchair Curling: Scotland win bronze by beating China

A crucial three in the seventh end led Scotland to victory over China and a World Championship bronze medal

Scotland won bronze after coming from behind to beat China at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship in South Korea.

The Scottish team of Aileen Neilson, Rob McPherson, Gregor Ewan and Hugh Nibloe trailed 5-4 going into the last two ends before scoring three and two to claim a 9-5 victory.

Norway took gold with an 8-3 victory over Russia in the final.

The eventual champions beat Scotland 7-3 in Saturday's earlier semi-final.