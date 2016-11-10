Wheelchair curling: Great Britain set for Paralympics after Scotland beat England

Aileen Neilson won Winter Paralympic bronze in Sochi in 2014

Scotland won promotion to wheelchair curling's A Championship with a 13-3 victory over England.

The win effectively clinches a place for Great Britain at the 2018 Winter Paralympics, subject to ratification.

Scotland's victory in the World Wheelchair Curling B Championship semi-final in Finland came after a surprise 6-2 loss to England when the sides met in the round-robin phase.

Scotland collect points on behalf of GB during Winter Paralympic qualification.

Eleven teams plus hosts South Korea will take part in the Games in Pyeongchang in 2018.

At present, Great Britain are 11th in the qualification standings, but South Korea are eighth, meaning a place is also set to go to the 12th-ranked team after the A Championships in Korea in March.

Only teams in the A Championship can earn qualification points.

The Scottish team, led by Aileen Neilson with fellow Sochi bronze medallists Gregor Ewan, Rob McPherson and Angie Malone, plus Hugh Nibloe, won six of their seven round-robin matches to top their pool, losing only to the English.

England, made up of Rosemary Lenton, Stephen McGarry, Gary Logan and Edward Bidgood beat Sweden 8-3 on Wednesday in a tie-breaker for third place in the group and secured their place in the last four with a 5-2 success over Poland.

British wheelchair curling lost its UK Sport funding earlier this year after it was "unable to demonstrate credible medal potential".