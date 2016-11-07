Wheelchair tennis: British trio land Doubles Masters crowns

From the section

Lapthorne, 26, won two medals at the Rio Paralympics

British trio Andy Lapthorne, Antony Cotterill and Lucy Shuker all won titles at the Wheelchair Tennis Doubles Masters in California.

Lapthorne and Cotterill beat American top seeds David Wagner and Nick Taylor 7-5 1-6 6-4 in Sunday's quad final.

Wagner and Taylor were bidding for their 10th title in the event.

Shuker, 36, combined with Dutchwoman Diede de Groot to beat fellow Briton Louise Hunt, 25, and American Dana Mathewson in the women's decider.

Shuker, a previous winner of the title in 2007, and rising star De Groot, who was appearing in her maiden final, won 6-3 4-6 6-4.

Lapthorne, 26, and Shuker will now switch their attentions to the Singles Masters which starts at the Lee Valley Tennis Centre in London on 30 November.