Kadeena Cox: Briton wants to compete at 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics

Kadeena Cox became the first GB athlete since Isabel Barr (later Newstead) to win medals in two sports at one Games

Kadeena Cox wants to compete at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, after winning two gold medals in Rio this summer.

Cox, 25, became the first Briton since 1988 to win a medal in two sports at the same Paralympics with success in the cycling time trial and T38 400m.

"Before I was ill I was doing skeleton," said Cox. "I love bobsleigh. It would be nice to do a winter and a summer Olympics in the same cycle."

Bobsleigh's inclusion in Beijing 2022 has been provisionally approved.

However, Cox has admitted she cannot yet commit to the Tokyo Paralympics, in the summer of 2020, because of her multiple sclerosis.

"Because my condition is so unknown, and I don't know what is going to happen day to day let alone year to year, I can't commit to a Games that far away," she told BBC Sport.

Cox, a talented sprinter before a stroke in May 2014, set a new world record of 34.598 seconds when winning the C4-5 cycling time trial in Rio.

She also won silver in the T35-38 4x100m relay and bronze in the T38 100m.

"I want to be in Tokyo," she added. "I want to defend my titles and I want to change these medals into gold medals."

Cox's more immediate targets are the 2017 Para Athletics World Championships in London and 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast, the latter of which will include 38 para-sport medal events.

"I cannot look at four-year cycles because of the nature of my condition, I look at yearly cycles," she said.

"I hope that I can get from year to year, so my next aim is for London in 2017, then I'll look at the Commonwealths and then I'll think about Tokyo."