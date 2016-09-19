Rio 2016 Paralympics: Afghanistan's Mohammad Naiem Durani banned for doping

Mohammad Naiem Durani tested positive for a substance that is prohibited at all times, both in and out of competition

Afghanistan's Mohammad Naiem Durani has been suspended for four years after being found guilty of doping at the Rio Paralympic Games.

The 42-year-old tested positive for 19-norandrosterone, a metabolite of banned anabolic steroids, following an out-of-competition test in Rio on 8 September.

Durani, who is banned until 13 September 2020, was Afghanistan's sole representative in Rio.

He finished 16th in the men's javelin F44 but has since been disqualified.