Paralympics: Abby Kane and Andrew Mullen add to GB medals

Abby Kane (left) took silver in the women's backstroke at just 13 years of age

Scots enjoyed more success at the Paralympics with Abby Kane and Andrew Mullen adding to their medal haul.

Mullen, 19, took bronze in the 100m freestyle S5 to add to his silver in the 50m backstroke and bronze in the 200m freestyle.

Kane, just 13, took silver in the women's backstroke S13.

"That was an outstanding swim from Abby to take the silver medal in her first-ever Paralympics," said Sportscotland Chief Executive, Stewart Harris.

"In qualifying for this final, Abby shaved two seconds from her PB and equalled the Paralympics record for this event, a record that was set in 2008 when Abby was only five years old.

"This was a world-class performance from a very exciting prospect and it took a new Paralympic record to beat her."

Scotland have now won 15 medals in total in Rio; five gold, eight silver and three bronze.