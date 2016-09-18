Rio Paralympics 2016: Great Britain's best medal haul since Seoul 1988

Media playback is not supported on this device Paralympics Catch-Up: Great Britain rule the pool on day 10

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4 Coverage: Live updates, video clips, medal table, results and news alerts, catch-up service, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Cyclist Dame Sarah Storey led the way as ParalympicsGB achieved their best medal haul since Seoul 1988 on the final full day of action in Rio.

Britain now have 147 medals - surpassing the 131 at Sydney 2000 - with six more golds won on day 10.

However, the death of Iranian cyclist Bahman Golbarnezhad overshadowed the action on Saturday.

The 48-year-old suffered fatal injuries during a crash in the men's C4-5 road race.

Bahman Golbarnezhad also competed on the track at the London 2012 Paralympics

The Iranian Paralympic Committee released a statement in which they paid tribute to an "exemplary Paralympic sportsman who, with love and energy, tried his best to promote the name of Iran".

The name of Bahman Golbarnezhad will be inscribed in the proud history of Iranian Paralympics Iranian Paralympic Committee's statement on the death of Bahman Golbarnezhad

The statement added: "The name of Bahman Golbarnezhad will be inscribed in the proud history of Iranian Paralympics."

International Paralympic Committee president Sir Philip Craven said: "This is truly heartbreaking news and the thoughts and condolences of the whole Paralympic movement are with Bahman's family, friends and team-mates as well as the whole of the National Paralympic Committee of Iran."

Read more: Iranian Para-cyclist dies after crash

Peerless Storey adds to golden collection

Media playback is not supported on this device Storey wins 14th Paralympic gold

Storey, Britain's most decorated female Paralympian, won her third Rio gold with victory in the women's C4-5 road race. She was one of six Britons to win on day 10 as ParalympicsGB's gold medal tally moved up to 64.

Britain also matched the highest number of gold medal sports at a Paralympics - 11, which is equal with China at Beijing 2008.

Storey who finished the 75km in two hours, 15 minutes and 42 seconds, struck out alone to finish three and a half minutes before China's Jianping Ruan.

The 38-year-old from Manchester has now won 14 Paralympic golds from both cycling and swimming.

Her GB team-mate Crystal Lane, 31, took bronze.

Kadeena Cox, who became the first Briton since 1988 to win a medal in two sports at the same Paralympics in Rio, pulled out of the race before the start, citing a hamstring injury.

Storey now has two gold medals fewer than swimmer Mike Kenny, the most successful British Paralympian of all time, who won his 16 medals between 1976 and 1988.

"I keep pushing myself in the knowledge my rivals are going to catch me and thankfully it's not yet," Storey said.

Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby, who both won gold in the velodrome earlier this week, took bronze in the men's B road race (for the visually impaired).

Brits on target at the archery

Jess Stretton, Jo Frith and Vicky Jones look on at three Great Britain flags during their gold, silver and bronze medal ceremony

There was a ParalympicsGB 1-2-3 in the W1 individual archery as Jess Stretton defeated Jo Frith in the final and Vicky Jenkins took bronze.

Sixteen-year-old Stretton beat 55-year-old Frith 137-124 in their final, and Jenkins defeated Kim Ok-geum of Korea 125-124 in the bronze medal match.

Teenager Stretton told BBC Radio 5 live: "I had to try to tell myself to keep calm because I did feel under pressure and sometimes I can freak out because of that.

"I had to trick myself into thinking it was just another shooting session which was quite difficult - but I managed it."

Jenkins almost did not have the chance to compete - the 39-year-old told BBC Radio 5 live she was in hospital on Monday, unable to move, and was only released on Friday night.

Frith had her starring moment later when both she and John Walker won the mixed team archery event with a 139-129 win over South Korea.

It was Walker's second gold of the Games after claiming the W1 individual title on Friday.

GB end swimming competition on a high

Media playback is not supported on this device Hynd takes 200m medley gold

Britain excelled again at the Aquatics Stadium on the final day of competition.

Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth, 20, blew away the field to win the SM14 200m individual medley and secure her third gold medal of the Games. Team-mate Jessica-Jane Applegate took silver.

Mansfield's Ollie Hynd, 21, won his second gold by taking the SM8 200m medley title in a world record time of two minutes 20.01 seconds. And Hannah Russell also won her second title with victory in the women's S12 50m freestyle final.

Another double gold medallist, Stephanie Millward, took silver in the women's 200m individual medley with 18-year-old Tom Hamer powering to silver in the men's version.

Ellie Robinson, 15, won bronze in the S6 100m freestyle. Andrew Mullen, 19, added to his S5 50m backstroke silver and 200m freestyle bronze with third place in the 100m freestyle. Brazil's Daniel Dias won the race and his fourth gold of the Games.

But, from a British perspective, it was a swimmer two years younger than Robinson who stole the show. Scot Abby Kane, who turned 13 in August, produced a sensational performance to clinch silver in the women's S13 100m backstroke.

"I don't really know what to say," she told Channel 4. "I'm speechless because I'm so happy.

"It's been a great experience."

Media playback is not supported on this device Russell wins 50m freestyle gold

Bronze for the ballers

Great Britain's wheelchair basketball team won bronze by beating Turkey 82-76 in a thrilling finish.

Terry Bywater's long-range three-pointer with a minute left gave Britain a lead they did not relinquish.

Simon Munn, confirming his seventh Paralympics would be his last, said: "It was up and down throughout the game and I can't believe that finish.

"Terry Bywater, what a man. Tremendous heart from the GB boys, just unbelievable."

Bywater, at his fifth Paralympics, said: "To pick ourselves up after that Spain defeat [in the semi-final] shows what we're all about.

"I can't wait to see my family with that medal round my neck, I don't care what colour it is, it's a Paralympic medal."

The wheelchair basketball team win GB's fourth bronze of day 10

Other successes for ParalympicsGB

Briton Maria Lyle, 16, won bronze in the women's T35 200m, to match her 100m run and add to her silver from the T35-38 4x100m relay.

Battling in lane six, she ran a superb bend to record a season's best 29.35 seconds, but saw the two competitors outside her vie for the gold, with China's Zhou Xia (28.22secs) pipping Isis Holt of Australia (28.79secs) in a new world record time.

In the sailing, Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell won bronze in the two-person keelboat and Helena Lucas repeated the feat in the one-person keelboat 2.4mR.