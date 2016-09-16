Paralympics 2016: Ballymena schoolgirl Katie Morrow misses out on Rio medal

Britain's women have never won a wheelchair basketball medal at the Paralympics

Ballymena teenager Katie Morrow missed out on a Paralympics medal after the GB wheelchair basketball team were beaten 76-34 by the Netherlands in the bronze medal play-off.

The Dutch led 33-17 at half-time and continued to dominate the encounter.

Great Britain were beaten 89-78 in the semi-finals by the USA, who will play Germany in decider on Friday evening.

The British were aiming to clinch the country's first ever women's wheelchair basketball Paralympics medal.

Morrow, 16, was introduced to wheelchair basketball three years ago by Disability Sport Northern Ireland's Wheelchair Basketball Performance Officer Phil Robinson.

2015 was a remarkable year for the Cullybackey College student as she helped the British senior team win European Championship bronze after making her debut earlier in the season, in addition to helping the British Under-25 squad clinch World Championship gold.

Away from the basketball court, Katie is a highly talented swimmer having been a club-mate of Ireland star Danielle Hill in a Larne squad which claimed relay medals at Irish and British Age-Group Championships.