Rio Paralympics: Bethany Firth wins silver in 100m breaststroke final

Bethany Firth from Northern Ireland has added a silver to the two gold medals she has already won at the Paralympics in Rio.

In what was considered the weakest of her four events, the 20-year-old GB swimmer came second in Wednesday's S14 100m breaststroke final.

Gold medal favourite Michelle Alonso Morales from Spain won by .27 seconds.

"It is her favourite event and to challenge her was exciting and I am glad I did it," said Firth.

"I am not really a breaststroker so to come here and do that, I am so happy.

"I am so pleased to get a personal best in this event and I am over the moon with a silver.

"Those girls I was racing against are specialists in breaststroke so to go against them in my 'fun' event was really exciting.

"I have had to do a lot more events than other swimmers so to get silver, I could not ask for more."

Firth still has one of her stronger events - the 200m individual medley - to come on Saturday.

"I have not had a season's best in that event this season, so hopefully this is the gala where I get it," added Firth from Seaforde in County Down

Firth, who completes in the S14 classes for swimmers with an intellectual disability, successfully defended her 100m backstroke title in Rio last Thursday and also clinched 200m freestyle gold on Sunday.

The 100m breaststroke was expected to represent Firth's toughest challenge in Rio, but she did produce a personal best of 1.12:89 in Wednesday's final.

She was leading early in the race - and also just after the turn - but narrowly lost out to her Spanish rival whose winning time was 1.12.62.

As a 16-year-old, Firth clinched the 100m backstroke gold for Ireland in London and went on to win three silver medals at the IPC World Championships in Montreal a year later before opting to switch allegiance to Great Britain.