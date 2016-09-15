Rio 2016 Paralympics: Dame Sarah Storey and Hannah Cockroft win gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Rio Paralympics 2016: Hannah Cockroft & three GB swimming golds

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4 Coverage: Live updates, video clips, medal table, results and news alerts, catch-up service, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Dame Sarah Storey and Hannah Cockroft both won their second golds of the Rio Paralympics, as GB surpassed their London 2012 total on day seven.

ParalympicsGB's nine golds on Wednesday took their tally to 43, improving on their 34 four years ago.

In a prolific evening session, they won 10 medals in the space of an hour in swimming and athletics.

Cockroft won the T34 400m in a world-record time while Storey was victorious earlier in the C5 cycling time trial.

She was one of three time-trial gold medallists for Britain, along with Karen Darke and Steve Bate.

Media playback is not supported on this device Rio Paralympics 2016: Cockroft claims second gold with world record display

Kadeena Cox set a world record of one minute 0.71 seconds to win the T38 400m in athletics, and Sophie Wells was victorious in the Grade IV dressage individual championship.

Listen to BBC Radio 5 live commentary as Cox wins 400m gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Rio Paralympics 2016: Moores edges out Quin as GB claim one-two

Britain had an excellent night in the pool with Aaron Moores pipping team-mate Scott Quin to gold for a one-two in the men's SB14 100m breaststroke and Michael Jones and Jonathan Fox taking first and second respectively in the men's S7 400m freestyle final.

Hannah Russell added to the haul with gold and knocked nine tenths of a second off her own world record in the women's S12 100m backstroke.

"I've been training for four hard years and I wanted to execute the perfect race, so to do it here is fantastic," said Russell, who also won a silver and two bronzes at London 2012.

Media playback is not supported on this device Rio 2016 Paralympics: Hannah Russell wins S12 backstoke gold in world record time

Cockroft triumphed in the T34 400m on the track in a world record of 58.78secs, while her 15-year-old team-mate Kare Adenegan finished third for her second medal of the Paralympics.

The 24-year-old from Halifax won Saturday's 100m final and can make it three with victory in Friday's 800m final.

Cockroft on 5 live: 'I don't want a 15-year-old to beat me'

GB's 60-minute medal blitz:

21:42 - Claire Cashmore wins silver in the women's SB8 100m breaststroke final

21:42 - Hannah Cockroft takes T34 400m gold, with Adenegan third

21:52 - Michael Jones and Jonathan Fox seal a GB one-two in the S7 400m

22:03 - Susannah Rodgers wins bronze in the women's S7 400m freestyle

22:11 - Aaron Moores and Scott Quin make it another one-two in the pool in the SB14 100m

22:18 - Bethany Firth wins silver in the women's SB14 100m breaststroke

22:45 - Hannah Russell takes gold in the women's S12 100m backstroke

Media playback is not supported on this device Rio 2016 Paralympics: Jones leads Fox home for GB one-two

A golden Storey

Storey, 38, now has 13 career Paralympic gold medals and has won two events at these Games, with her triumph in the 3km pursuit on the track last week having already made her Britain's most successful female Paralympian.

"I wasn't 100% sure I had won [Wednesday's time trial]," she told Channel 4. "Your time checks are brilliant but until the announcer says it you're not sure."

Barcelona 1992 - 100m backstroke, 200m individual medley

Atlanta 1996 - 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 200m individual medley

Beijing 2008 - road time trial, track individual pursuit

London 2012 - road time trial, road race, track individual pursuit, track time trial

Rio 2016 - road time trial, track 3km pursuit

The golden flat-mates

Media playback is not supported on this device Cox adds athletics gold to velodrome success

Darke, 45, went one better than her silver medal at London 2012 to win the hand-cycling H1-3 time trial, despite having to put her chain back on part way through the 20km course.

Her gold medal came minutes after her Paralympic Village flat-mate Cox had secured her third medal of the Games with her record-breaking T38 400m on the athletics track.

Cox on 5 live: 'It doesn't even feel real'

Inspired to try athletics? Find out how to get into athletics with our inclusive guide.

Cox, 25, has now claimed gold medals and world records in two sports in Rio, having won the track cycling C4-5 time trial in a best-ever time as well, while she also won T38 100m bronze.

She is the first British Paralympian to win two golds in two different sports at the same Games since 1984, when Peter Haslam topped the podium in both shooting and snooker.

Bate and his pilot Adam Duggleby won Britain's third cycling gold of the day with victory in the men's B tandem time-trial.

It was the pair's second gold of the Games after their tandem pursuit win.

Karen Darke is paralysed from the chest down after a climbing accident when she was 21

The medals kept coming

Andy Lapthorne - who took doubles bronze with Jamie Burdekin on Tuesday - added to GB's tally with silver in the men's wheelchair tennis quad singles, losing 6-3 6-4 to Australian world number one Dylan Alcott.

ParalympicsGB flag-bearer Lee Pearson also took silver in the Grade Ib dressage individual championship on his horse Zion to take his Paralympic Games medal tally to 13.

Lora Turnham and her pilot Corrine Hall finished third in the women's B tandem time trial and there was also a bronze medal for 16-year-old Maria Lyle in the T35 100m final, whose class-mates watched from their school hall in the UK.

David Stone, who won gold at London 2012, took bronze in the men's tricycle T1-2 time trial.

F1's Zanardi wins 15 years after crash

Elsewhere, Italian former Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi continued his dominance of Paralympic hand-cycling by adding the H5 road time trial title to his two gold medals from London 2012 on the eve of the 15th anniversary of the crash in which he lost both legs.

He goes for gold again on Thursday in the road race (13:30 BST).

Zanardi made 45 appearances in Formula 1 following his debut in 1993

And Iran's Siamand Rahman set three new world records in 30 minutes in the men's +107kg powerflifting, winning gold with a lift of 310kg, or 75kg more than his nearest rival, or, according to Paralympics officials "the weight of a Siberian tiger".

GB still in medal hunt

In their quarter-final match, the GB men's wheelchair basketball team delivered one of their greatest ever performances at a Paralympics to beat world champions Australia 74-51.

Paralympic debutant Phil Pratt impressed again with 20 points, while team-mate Ian Sagar was the top scorer on 26.

They face Spain in the semi-finals on Thursday evening - just a few hours after the GB women bid for a place in their final by taking on the USA.

Media playback is not supported on this device Get to know the GB wheelchair basketball team

Back on the athletics track, David Weir cruised into the final of the men's T54 800m, winning his heat in a time of 1:37.30.

And Ukraine now await the GB men's 6-8 table tennis team after Will Bayley beat Spain's Jordi Morales to secure a place in the semi-finals.

David Weir is defending the T54 800m title he won at London 2012 and Beijing 2008

Analysis

BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson in Rio

Andy Lapthorne lost out to Australia's Dylan Alcott in the quad singles gold medal match but with three GB wheelchair tennis medals already secured and another three guaranteed, it has been a successful few days in Rio.

Wins for Gordon Reid and teenager Alfie Hewett set up an all-British clash for Friday's men's singles final and guaranteed GB gold and silver, but first the duo will line up together in Thursday's doubles final to face France.

Reid, the Wimbledon champion, beat world number one Stephane Houdet of France but rising star Hewett, the world number 12, has exceeded all expectations in his first Paralympics, defeating the world number two Joachim Gerard of Belgium.

A Para-canoe debut

There was a clean sweep of British success in Para-canoeing's debut at the Paralympics, as Jeanette Chippington (KL1), Ian Marsden (KL1), Emma Wiggs (KL2) and Anne Dickins (KL3) all won their heats to go into Thursday's finals.

Nick Beighton (KL2) also progressed by coming second in his heat, while Rob Oliver (KL3) won his semi-final to progress.

Five-time world champions Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell sit second overall in the SKUD18 two-person keelboat sailing.

Media playback is not supported on this device Rio 2016: Meet Paralympic hopeful Rob Oliver in Nikki Fox's car share

Defeat for wheelchair fencers and wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair fencer Dimitri Coutya, 18, exited the men's individual foil category B competition at the quarter-final stage, losing 15-12 to China's Hu Daoliang.

Piers Gilliver, who won silver in the individual epee category A on Tuesday, failed to progress from the foil preliminary pool stages.

Inspired to try a new sport? Find out how to get into just about any sport with our special guides

Meanwhile ParalympicsGB suffered a narrow defeat by Australia in their opening game in the wheelchair rugby.

Debutant Jim Roberts scored 27 points but they went down 53-51 to the reigning world and Paralympic champions.

Britain's world record holder Matt Skelhon, who scored a Paralympics record of 622.5 in qualifying, came seventh in the R6 mixed 50m rifle prone final.

ParalympicsGB's men's football 7-a-side team finished their campaign with a dominant 2-0 victory over Argentina to secure fifth place in what was their last Games appearance after the event was dropped from the Tokyo 2020 schedule.

Day eight - key timings (GB unless otherwise stated)

13:00 - Defending Paralympic champion Natasha Baker in equestrian's dressage Grade II individual championship test final

13:00 - Jeanette Chippington in Para-canoeing women's KL1 final

13:08 - Ian Marsden in Para-canoeing men's KL1 final

13:16 - Four-time world champion Emma Wiggs in Para-canoeing women's KL2 final

13:34 - Nick Beighton in Para-canoeing men's KL2 final

13:30 - Ex-Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi of Italy goes for his second Rio gold in the H5 hand-cycling road race on the anniversary of the 2001 crash in which he lost both legs.

15:45 - GB v USA in women's wheelchair basketball semi-final

13:52 - Anne Dickens in Para-canoeing women's KL3 final

13:55 - Ellie Simmonds and Charlotte Henshaw in women's SB6 100m breaststroke heats (final 21:50)

14:10 - Rob Oliver in Para-canoeing men's KL3 final

16:02 - David Weir v Switzerland's Marcel Hug in men's T54 800m final

16:20 - Karen Darke goes for a second gold in the women's H1-4 hand-cycling road race

16:45 - Defending Paralympic champion Sophie Christiansen in equestrian's dressage Grade Ia individual championship test final

16:45 - GB v Canada in wheelchair rugby pool game

18:00 - GB's team of Will Bayley, Aaron McKibbin & Ross Wilson face Ukraine in men's team class 6-8 semi-final

Not before 19:00 - Gordon Reid & Alfie Hewett v Stephane Houdet & Nicolas Peifer (Fra) - in wheelchair tennis men's doubles gold medal match

21:30 - GB v Spain in men's wheelchair basketball semi-final

21:40 - Holly Neill in women's F41 Discus final

21:45 - Laura Sugar faces Paralympic star Marlou van Rhijn of the Netherlands in the women's T44 200m final

22:17 - Richard Whitehead going for T42 sprint-double in the men's T42 100m final

23:31 - Kadeena Cox and Georgina Hermitage go for a third gold each, joined by Sophie Hahn and Olivia Breen in women's T35-38 4x100m relay final