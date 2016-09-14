Paralympics 2016: Ballymena schoolgirl Katie Morrow stays on course for Rio medal

Britain will face the USA in the semi-finals on Thursday afternoon in Rio

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4 Coverage: Live updates, video clips, medal table, results and news alerts, catch-up service, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Ballymena teenager Katie Morrow remains on course for a Paralympics medal after helping Great Britain reach the women's wheelchair basketball team semi-finals.

Morrow, 16, and her British team-mates earned a comprehensive 57-38 win over China in Rio on Tuesday evening.

Britain's victory sets up a semi-final against the USA on Thursday afternoon.

The British are aiming to clinch the country's first ever women's wheelchair basketball Paralympics medal.

Britain's win over the Chinese avenged their quarter-finals defeat at London 2012.

The USA won the gold medal in Beijing but finished fourth in 2012.

Morrow was introduced to wheelchair basketball three years ago by Disability Sport Northern Ireland's Wheelchair Basketball Performance Officer Phil Robinson.

2015 was a remarkable year for the Cullybackey College student as she helped the British senior team win European Championship bronze after making her debut earlier in the season, in addition to helping the British Under-25 squad clinch World Championship gold.

Away from the basketball court, Katie is a highly talented swimmer having been a club-mate of Ireland star Danielle Hill in a Larne squad which claimed relay medals at Irish and British Age-Group Championships.

Meanwhile, Bethany Firth will have the opportunity to clinch a third gold at the Paralympics on Wednesday when she competes in the S14 100m breaststroke.

County Down woman Firth, 20, has already clinched gold medals for Great Britain in the 100m backstroke and 200m freestyle.

On paper, she faces her toughest challenge of the Games in Wednesday's event with Spaniard Michelle Alonso Morales the favourite after beating Firth into second place at this year's European Championships.

Firth's heat is at 14:01 BST with the final scheduled for 22:14.