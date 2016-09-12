Rio Paralympics 2016: Powerlifter Mashal Alkhazai gets eight-year drugs ban

The Paralympics finish on Sunday, 18 September in Rio

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4 Coverage: Live updates, video clips, medal table, results and news alerts, catch-up service, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Saudi Arabian powerlifter Mashal Alkhazai has been suspended for eight years following the second positive drugs test of his career.

The 36-year-old failed an out-of-competition test at the Paralympic Games in Rio.

The International Paralympic Committee announced he is no longer eligible to compete in the +107kg class on Wednesday.

The IPC said he had tested positive for the steroid metenolone.

He will now not be eligible to compete until September 12, 2024.

The IPC also announced that Felipe Veloso da Silva, a Brazilian guide runner for T11 athlete Thalita Simplicio da Silva, has received a back-dated three-month suspension.