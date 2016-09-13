Rio Paralympics 2016: Ellie Simmonds, Sascha Kindred & Susie Rodgers win gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Paralympics Catch-Up: Golden hat-trick for GB swimmers

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4 Coverage: Live updates, video clips, medal table, results and news alerts, catch-up service, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Great Britain swimmers Sascha Kindred, Ellie Simmonds and Susie Rodgers won gold medals on day five of the Rio Paralympics.

Kindred and Simmonds both swam a powerful final 50 metres to break world records in their respective SM6 200m medley races.

Rodgers then set a personal best in the S7 50m butterfly to win Britain's fifth gold of the day.

It takes Britain's total tally in Rio to 63, with 28 golds.

Kindred, 38, clocked two minutes 38.47 seconds to secure his seventh Paralympic gold, before 21-year-old Simmonds retained her title in 2:59.81.

Will Bayley, in the class 7 table tennis, and Aled Davies, in the F42 shot put, had earlier both taken gold for ParalympicsGB.

John Stubbs and Jodie Grinham won silver in the mixed team compound open archery, before Jonathan Broom-Edwards finished second in the T44 high jump final.

Three in a row for ParalympicsGB

23:38 BST - Kindred kick-starts Britain's success in the pool with SM6 gold

23:47 - Simmonds wins her fifth Paralympic gold

00:16 - Rodgers caps a flurry of golds as she clocks 35.07 seconds

Relive it all here.

'Pressure free' Simmonds wins fifth Paralympic gold

Simmonds held the world record in the medley coming into the Games and set a new Paralympic record in the heats, but she admitted to feeling nervous before the final.

However, she timed her race well, powering through the final two lengths to beat the record she set in December 2015.

"I don't feel like anything at the minute. It's hard to describe, but I think it's because I'm really focused on the 400m freestyle tomorrow," Simmonds, who was born with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I didn't feel any pressure. I'm just really relaxed, enjoying myself, having fun. I just want to go out there and race - we train everyday for this. After the pressure I had for London [2012], this meet is just a meet."

Simmonds, who also has medal chances in the 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle events, added: "I've already achieved my dream, I've just got another gold tonight and then focus on tomorrow.

"The team are on fire. We're doing an amazing job. I can't wait to race again. This pool is incredible, it's stunning. The atmosphere is amazing."

Media playback is not supported on this device Ellie Simmonds defends her title from London in a world record time

Rodgers, who was born without a fully formed arm and leg on the left side of her body, was visibly shocked after securing victory.

"I can't believe I've done that," the 33-year-old said. "I was trying for the silver, if I'm honest.

"I wasn't going to carry on after London 2012."

Media playback is not supported on this device Susie Rodgers completes a hat trick of golds for ParalympicsGB in the pool

Veteran Kindred has 'perfect' Paralympics ending

Kindred has won 13 medals - seven of them gold - at six Paralympic Games since making his debut in Atlanta in 1996.

He was disqualified following his heat in Rio for a lane infringement, but was reinstated following an appeal by British Swimming.

Find out how to get into swimming with our inclusive guide.

Victory means he will bow out of the Paralympics as champion in the event he won gold in at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Kindred, born with a form of cerebral palsy, said the disappointment of London 2012, where he took silver, had pushed him to qualify for Rio.

"The last four years have been just amazing and this is the perfect ending," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I knew I had more in me and I didn't want London to be my last competitive swimming memory."

Media playback is not supported on this device Sascha Kindred wins gold in his final Paralympic Games

Analysis

BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson in Rio

"Sascha Kindred has been a key part of the GB Paralympic swimming team since he made his international debut in 1994, before many of his current team-mates had even been born, and has been rewarded for the hard work he has put in over the years.

"In the final, he pushed his 38-year-old body to the absolute limit, winning a seventh Paralympic gold in a new world record.

"Kindred is a truly inspiration competitor, a legend of the sport, a man who consistently works hard and a vital source of help and inspiration to his younger team-mates.

"Credit also to Ellie Simmonds and Susie Rodgers, who played their parts in an emotional night for the GB team at the Aquatics Stadium."

BBC Radio 5 live's Chris Mitchell praised ParalympicsGB's effort in the pool

'Four years was a long time to wait'

Media playback is not supported on this device Bayley wins gold and celebrates in style

Earlier, an emotional Bayley had jumped on the table after securing victory, and was shown a yellow card by the umpire, before he hugged her as he continued his celebrations.

The 28-year-old, who won silver at London 2012, was born with a congenital disorder that affected all four of his limbs, before being diagnosed with cancer at the age of seven.

Find out how to get into table tennis with our inclusive guide.

"If it wasn't for getting cancer as a kid and being given a table tennis set to give me something to play with when I was recovering, then I would never have been here," he told BBC Sport.

"Four years was a long time to wait and there was no guarantee I would ever get the chance to go for gold again, but I'm so proud to win this."

His success was followed by Welshman Davies, who beat his nearest rivals by more than one metre as he threw 15.97m.

Media playback is not supported on this device An embarrassing moment for Aled Davies after winning shot put gold in Rio.

Brits continue medal push

Libby Clegg, who took gold in the T11 100m on Friday, qualified comfortably for the T11 200m along with her guide Chris Clarke.

However David Weir, who won four golds in London, was unable to add to his Paralympic tally as he came fifth in the men's T54 400m final.

Weir, who became a father for the fourth time just hours before his 400m heat, later qualified second in his T54 1500m heat.

Team-mate Richard Chiassaro finished fourth as the Netherlands' Kenny van Weeghel took gold in 46.65 seconds.

There was also a strong start for ParalympicsGB in the equestrian, as Sophie Christiansen scored 77.522% - the highest of the competition so far - to top her class.

In the wheelchair tennis, Gordon Reid advanced to the men's quarter-finals with a breezy 6-0 6-2 win over France's Frederic Cattaneo.

Alfie Hewett also progressed to the next round, before he and Reid had an emphatic 6-2 6-0 victory over Spanish duo Daniel Caverzaschi and Martin de la Puent in the men's doubles.

However, Jordanne Whiley lost her singles quarter-final 6-3 6-1 to the Netherlands' Diede de Groot.

Paralympic legends, a 50-year-old mum & Uzbek curiosity

Brazil's Daniel Dias won his 20th Paralympic gold medal in the men's S5 50m freestyle to loud cheers.

Like Dias, American Rebecca Meyers dominated the field in the women's S13 400m freestyle to secure her third gold in Rio.

The 21-year-old, who was born with hearing and vision impairments, finished in 4:19.59 to set a new world record.

New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe also won her third gold medal, this time claiming victory in the SM4 150m medley.

Pascoe, 23, lost her left leg as a two-year-old after a lawnmower accident at her home in Christchurch.

Compatriot Liam Malone broke a Paralympic Games record held by South Africa's Oscar Pistorius.

The 22-year-old, from Nelson, won gold in the men's 200m T44 final in Rio in a time of 21.06 seconds. Pistorius' record was 21.30 seconds.

Rebecca Meyers, who says Olympic legend Michael Phelps is her hero, wants to marry the "adorable" Prince Harry

Raushan Koishibayeva of Kazakhstan took silver in the women's -67kg powerlifting as she made her Paralympic debut aged 50.

The mother of three, who has just begun studying at a sport academy, says she has set a target of winning a gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

Elsewhere in Central Asia, Uzbekistan's success in Rio - 23 medals has pushed them up to ninth in the table - has got the country searching for more information on the Paralympics...

Google Trends shows that Uzbekistan is the country where most people are searching for the Paralympics

Brit watch - day six

Stephen Miller, three times a Paralympic champion, goes in the F32 club throw (14:03 BST)

Georgie Hermitage is favourite to take gold in the T37 400m final (14:14)

Ellie Simmonds starts the defence of her S6 400m freestyle S6 title (final at 21:41)

David Weir aims for his third consecutive title in the T54 1500m (22:22)

Seven-time medallist Steph Millward goes in the 100m backstroke S8 final (23:21)

Libby Clegg is looking to add to her T11 100m gold in the 200m (23:42)

And finally

There has been surprise around the world after the top four runners in Sunday's men's T12-13 1500m finished their race in times that would have beaten the Olympic gold medallist Matthew Centrowitz Jr.

Gold medallist Abdellatif Baka won the race in 3:48.29, beating Centrowitz's Olympic time of 3:50.00 by just under two seconds.