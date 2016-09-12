Rio Paralympics 2016: Melissa Reid targets Tokyo after triathlon bronze

Melissa Reid fell to the floor after crossing the line with her guide

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4 Coverage: Live updates, video clips, medal table, results and news alerts, catch-up service, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Melissa Reid says she plans on competing at the 2020 Paralympics after winning a bronze medal in the PT5 Para-triathlon in Rio.

The 25-year-old from Cornwall left it late to finish third alongside her guide Nicole Walters.

"At one point we didn't think we were going to do it, but we managed to get it on the line," Reid told BBC Sport.

"I'd love to go to Tokyo - it's one of my favourite places in the world and I think I'm young enough to compete."

Inspired to try a new sport? Find out how to get into disability sport with our special guide.

Reid, a former world champion and European silver medallist, was competing in the first ever Para-triathlon at a Paralympic Games.

"My dad didn't think I'd finished third because we were in fourth place up until the last 100 metres," she added.

"He sat back and it took him about half an hour to realise that we'd crossed the line in third place."