Rio Paralympics 2016: Kadeena Cox wins time trial to add to athletics gold

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Kadeena Cox breaks world record for gold

Rio Paralympic Games Venue: Rio de Janeiro Dates: 7-18 September Time in Rio: BST -4 Coverage: Live updates, video clips, medal table, results and news alerts, catch-up service, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Kadeena Cox became the first Briton since 1988 to win a medal in two sports at the same Paralympics as she took cycling gold in Rio.

Cox, who took T38 100m athletics bronze on Friday, won the C4-5 time trial as Dame Sarah Storey finished fourth.

Her success came shortly after GB's Hannah Cockroft retained her T34 100m title and 15-year-old team-mate Kare Adenegan took silver.

Britain have won 35 medals in Rio, including 15 golds.

Cox told Channel 4: "I can't believe it. I'm over the moon. I have only been doing it a year and a half and being on top of the world is amazing."

Earlier, Andy Lewis won GB's first gold of the day with victory in the PT2 Para-triathlon.

Sabrina Fortune claimed women's F20 shot put bronze, while swimmer Alice Tai took bronze in the women's S10 100m backstroke.

Toby Gold won silver and compatriot Andy Small bronze in the men's T33 100m as Britain secured eight medals on the third day.

Cox goes head to head with Britain's best

Kadeena Cox has won two medals in two days

Isabel Barr was the last Briton to win a Paralympic medal in two sports at the same event with medals in the shooting and athletics at Seoul 1988.

Cox was only 16 months old when Storey won her first Paralympic medal at the 1992 Games in Barcelona, where she competed as a swimmer.

Cox had a stroke aged 23, which led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Storey, a 12-time gold medallist who won the C4-5 time trial at London 2012, completed the 500m race in 37.068 seconds to take the lead.

However, Cox triumphed in 34.598 seconds, with China's Zhou Jufang taking silver in 36.004 and compatriot Ruan Jianping bronze in 36.557.

Cox said: "I have worked so hard, my legs were tired and I was mentally exhausted from yesterday."

Storey said: "I'm a pursuiter - it should be a sprinter winning it.

"Fourth is the worst place to be, but even if I'd gone as quick as I did in London I'd still have been fourth."

Joanna Rowsell Shand, who won Olympic gold in the team pursuit at Rio, tweeted her congratulations

Analysis

BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson in Rio

"This was always the race which would be the toughest part of Dame Sarah Storey's Rio programme.

"Most of her training is focused on road racing so going from that to the minimum distance was always going to be a challenge.

"Kadeena Cox was favourite for gold and she delivered in style with a new world record to follow her athletics bronze on Friday night."

Cockroft wins battle of the Brits

Media playback is not supported on this device Cockroft wins 100m gold

Adenegan, 15, is the youngest athlete in the Great Britain team and is the only racer to have beaten Cockroft during her four-year dominance in the T34 category.

The pair were almost level for the first 40m on Saturday, before Cockroft powered through to finish in 17.42 seconds, a Paralympic record.

Adenegan, who took up the sport after watching the London Paralympics, finished in a personal best 18.29 seconds.

"The 100m is my favourite event, my strongest. I'm a little upset with the time," Cockroft told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I was going for the world record all season. I was a tenth of a second away from it. But I came for the gold, and I've got the gold."

Fortune, 19, earlier threw a career-best 12.94m to take bronze in the women's F20 shot put.

"I came here for a personal best - I didn't think I'd get a medal as well," she said.

Media playback is not supported on this device Rio Paralympics 2016: Whitehead wins 200m heat in record time

Richard Whitehead, 40, set a Paralympic record of 23.07 seconds to qualify for Sunday's T42 200m final.

Graeme Ballard was fifth in the T36 100m final, with Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi of Malaysia winning gold in 12.07 seconds, after Ukrainian favourite Roman Palvyk was disqualified for a false start.

Lewis makes Paralympic history

Earlier, Lewis secured PT2 gold as triathlon made its Paralympics debut.

The 33-year-old, who had his right leg amputated aged 22, finished in one hour 11 minutes 49 seconds.

"It brings tears to my eyes that I'll be able to tell my kids that I won this gold medal," said Lewis. "Perhaps I'll have my first beer in two years now."

In the PT4 event, George Peasgood finished seventh and Great Britain team-mate David Hill 10th.

David Weir, who won four gold medals at London 2012, congratulated Andy Lewis after his Para-triathlon win

Near misses for Great Britain

Ellie Robinson (left) took up competitive swimming after seeing Ellie Simmonds at the London Paralympics

In the pool, Ellie Robinson - the S6 50m butterfly gold medallist - finished fourth and four-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds sixth in the S6 50m freestyle, won by Ukrainian Yelyzaveta Mereshko.

Both Britons have restricted growth and it was Simmonds' performances at London 2012 that encouraged Robinson, now 15, to begin competing.

Tai took bronze in the women's S10 100m backstroke, four years after she was selected as a torchbearer at the London Games.

Tai, who was born with a club foot, finished in one minute 9.39 seconds as New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe won gold.

Paralympic veteran Sascha Kindred was sixth in the men's S5 50m freestyle and Andrew Mullen finished fourth in the men's S5 50m butterfly.

Best of the rest

Just 24 hours after India won their first Paralympic gold medal since 2004, local government officials celebrated the achievement by handing out cash prizes.

Men's T42 high jumpers Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Singh Bhati won gold and bronze respectively and received approximately £225,000 from the Tamil Nadu government.

India, the world's second most populous nation, has the worst Olympic record in terms of medals per head and they won just one silver and one bronze in Brazil.

Therefore, the achievements of Thangavelu and Bhati have been widely celebrated.

Leading Test cricket run-scorer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian duo on Twitter

Elsewhere, Slovakia's Darko Duric entertained the crowd in the aquatics centre after he forgot to take the headphones off the top of his cap before his 50m butterfly S5 race.

Also in the pool, Ukrainian Maksym Krypak broke the world record in the men's S10 100m backstroke with a time of 57.24 seconds.

Key timings - day four

12:30 BST - Single sculls rowers Rachel Morris & Tom Aggar are GB's strongest gold contenders in day four's rowing

14:00-15:20 - Lauren Steadman, Clare Cunningham and Faye McClelland in the PT4 women's para-triathlon, before Alison Patrick and guide Hazel Smith go in the PT5.

14:52 - Rhys Jones in the men's T37 100m final

15:00 - Wheelchair tennis with Wimbledon champion Gordon Reid among the Brits in action in singles and doubles

15:00 - Table tennis men's and women's semi-finals begin, with plenty of GB action including Susan Gilroy in her fifth Games

15:12 - Men's and women's S8 100m freestyle heats with gold medallist Ollie Hynd, Josef Craig, Stephanie Millward and Stephanie Slater

15:25 - Favourites Neil Fachie and pilot Pete Mitchell go in the men's tandem B 1000m time trial

15:35 - Men's T53 400m final with GB's Moatez Jomni

15:40 - Men's F41 javelin final with GB's Kyron Duke

16:15 - Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott and Lora Turnham and Corinne Hall in the women's tandem B 3km pursuit final

16:15 - GB v Germany in men's wheelchair basketball group B preliminary

16:42 - Jody Cundy, Jon Allan-Butterworth and Louis Rolfe in men's mixed team sprint C1-5 final

18:00 - ParalympicsGB flagbearer Lee Pearson in equestrian action

21:30 - Sammi Kinghorn in women's T53 400m final

21:33 - World champion Jo Butterfield in F51 club throw final

21:37 - USA star Tatyana McFadden goes for the first of six golds in the women's T54 400m

21:53 - Amy Marren, 18, appears in the SM9 200m individual medley final

22:09 - Becky Redfern makes her Paralympics debut in the SB13 100m breaststroke final

22:28 - Women's T38 long jump final with Olivia Breen

22:29-22:37 - Defending champion Jessica-Jane Applegate and Bethany Firth go head-to-head in the S14 200m freestyle final, with Tom Hamer in the men's final

22:56 - Polly Maton, 16, goes in the women's T47 100 final

23:32 - Richard Whitehead defends his men's T42 200m title after breaking the Paralympic record in heats