Rio Paralympics 2016: Jonathan Fox unhappy with silver in S7 100m backstroke

The S7 100m backstroke is Jonathan Fox's most successful event

Jonathan Fox says he did not expect to lose his Paralympic S7 100m backstroke title, after finishing with a silver medal in Rio.

Fox, who has cerebral palsy, broke the world record for the event last month.

But he was 0.23 seconds behind Ukraine's Ievgenii Bogodaiko, who Fox beat to gold in London four years ago.

"I wasn't really expecting to come second in that event, but those last 25m slipped me and that's where he got me," Fox, 25, told BBC Sport.

Cornwall's Fox, who has been hampered by a shoulder injury, still has swims in the 50m, 100m, and 400m freestyle to come, but has never won a Paralympic medal in any of those events.

"What I've been through in and out of the water with injury, to come back and get to my third Paralympic Games is a pretty good achievement," added Fox.

"But considering four weeks ago I broke a world record I thought I'd come here and do a bit better than that."