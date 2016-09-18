Rio Paralympics 2016: ParalympicsGB medal tracker
- From the section Disability Sport
ParalympicsGB are celebrating after bettering their performance at their home Games in London four years ago.
They finished the competition in Rio with 147 medals in Rio - 27 more than they won in London.
It is also the first time since 1988 that Great Britain has won more than 50 gold medals at a Paralympics.
The team's target - set by UK Sport - was 121 medals, which has been achieved.
ParalympicsGB finished third in the medal table at their home games four years ago, behind Russia and China.
Russia do not have a team in Rio after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) applied a blanket ban on their athletes competing, following a report which found evidence of widespread doping across Russian sport.