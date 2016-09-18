Rio Paralympics 2016: ParalympicsGB medal tracker

ParalympicsGB are celebrating after bettering their performance at their home Games in London four years ago.

They finished the competition in Rio with 147 medals in Rio - 27 more than they won in London.

It is also the first time since 1988 that Great Britain has won more than 50 gold medals at a Paralympics.

The team's target - set by UK Sport - was 121 medals, which has been achieved.

ParalympicsGB finished third in the medal table at their home games four years ago, behind Russia and China.

Russia do not have a team in Rio after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) applied a blanket ban on their athletes competing, following a report which found evidence of widespread doping across Russian sport.

