Rio Paralympics 2016: Prince Harry makes donation to help local children see Games

Prince Harry at the London Paralympics in 2012

Paralympic Games on the BBC Venue: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Dates: 7-18 September

Prince Harry has made a donation to a campaign that aims to help Brazilian children watch the Rio Paralympics.

The #FillTheSeats initiative is working with Paralympics organisers to buy 10,000 tickets for local children.

Before Prince Harry's contribution, the campaign had raised $53,773 (£40,300) towards a target of $300,000 (£225,000).

In August, Rio organisers said just 12% of available tickets had been sold for the Games, which begin on Wednesday.

But on Monday, they said that had risen to 1.5 million from a total of 2.5 million.

A former soldier, Prince Harry, 31, founded the Invictus Games - a Paralympic-style competition for injured servicemen and women - in 2014.

He has sent a good luck message to the 11 Invictus Games competitors taking part in Rio, saying "the fight to the finish line won't be easy".