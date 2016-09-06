Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics: Bobsleigh provisionally approved

Corie Mapp won gold for Great Britain in the inaugural World Cup Para-bobsleigh race last January

The International Paralympic Committee has provisionally approved the inclusion of bobsleigh for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

It will join the six current Paralympic winter sports of alpine skiing, biathlon, cross country skiing, snowboard, ice sledge hockey and wheelchair curling.

To ensure inclusion in six years' time, the sport must host at least six World Cup races plus a World Championships - to include a minimum of 12 nations - in each of the next two seasons.

IPC president Sir Phillip Craven said: "We are always looking to freshen up the Paralympic sports programme and grow the size and scale of the Winter Games.

"Providing the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation can meet the conditions we have outlined then bobsleigh will be a welcome addition to the Games in 2022."

Para-bobsleigh was included at World Cup events for the first time last season.