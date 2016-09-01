Rio Paralympics 2016: Ollie Hynd feels strange not competing against retired brother Sam

Sam (left) and Ollie Hynd (right) have a pool in Mansfield named after them

Triple Paralympic medallist Ollie Hynd has said it will be strange not competing against his brother Sam at the Rio Games in September.

Ollie, 21, clinched silver in the 400m freestyle S8 at London 2012 with older brother Sam winning bronze.

Sam retired from swimming in 2014.

"As much as we both had an intense rivalry and we both wanted to beat each other, I wouldn't have been able to achieve what I did in London without him," Ollie told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It was weird having us both racing against each other, but now it's the opposite of not seeing him in the pool room before the race and having that familiar face around."

Sam, 24, set a world record when he won gold in the 400m freestyle S8 at Beijing in 2008 and Ollie credits his brother's experience as a help in him winning three medals in London.

"I was only 17 in London and it was all kind of new to me," he explained. "Having Sam there was a massive help.

"He had been to Beijing and done it before but now I'm stepping out on my own and proving myself."

Ollie Hynd won three golds at the IPC Swimming European Championships in Madeira in May

UK Sport has set a target of at least 121 medals at Rio 2016.

Hynd spends an average of four hours per day in the pool and wants to return from Brazil with gold medals.

As well as his silver medal, the Mansfield-born athlete also won gold in the SM8 200m individual medley and 100m backstroke bronze at London 2012.

"On average I have nine sessions in the water and two sessions in the gym per week," he said. "Which adds up to 50,000 metres swimming per week.

"I would be lying if I said I wouldn't be disappointed if I didn't win gold. I'm going out there to win as many events as possible."